KINGSPORT - Mabel Edith Franklin, 94, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, November 10, 2017, at her residence.

The family will receive friends from 11 am – 12 pm Monday, November 13, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.

A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 12 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.

An Entombment Committal Service will follow in Oak Hill 1 Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kingsport Animal Shelter, 2141 Idle Hour Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660 or http://kingsportshelter.petfinder.org

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mrs. Franklin’s care givers, Shirley, Pam, Amy and Kay, for their kindness, compassion and care.

The care of Mrs. Mabel Franklin and her family has been entrusted to Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.