Larry Barton

SURGOINSVILLE - Larry Dean Barton, 62, of Surgoinsville, passed away peacefully on Saturday (November 11, 2017) following a brief illness.

Larry was saved at a young age.

He was a careful gardener that took pride in the food he grew. He had a special love of the land and all God’s wonders. He was a man of quiet faith. Larry was filled with love of God, family and friends. His generosity and mild humor tells his story. Real honesty and only the truth he lived by. If you were his friend, you were a friend for life, he would never let you down. He had a fun loving personality and a heart of Gold” – with all my love, Cary.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Frances Barton; his brother, Donnie Charles Barton; his grandparents, Hugh & Blanche Leeper and Charlie & Willie Barton; and an infant child.

Larry is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 25 years, Cary Lewis Barton; sister, Kaye Barton Tipton and husband, Tony; special niece, Elizabeth Lawson; special cousin, Phillip Barton; and a host of family and friends.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill or friends may also call anytime at the residence. A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Andy Willis, officiating. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 11 a.m. at New Providence Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Surgoinsville. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, Larry asked that donations be made to TN FFA Foundation, TN Tech University, P.O. Box 5034, Cookeville, TN 38505-0001

You can send an online condolence to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is serving the Barton family.