KINGSPORT - Hugh Kyle Hurd 58, of Kingsport passed away on Thursday, November 9, 2017.

The family will receive friends from 11am to 1pm on Monday, November 13, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Andy Sensabaugh and Pastor Jerry Ramsey officiating. Music will be provided by the Hurd family.

A graveside service will follow at Holston View Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

