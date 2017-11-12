I have fought a good fight,I have finished my course,I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7

KINGSPORT - Harold Doyle Hawkins, born December 1, 1931 of Kingsport went home to be the Lord Saturday, November 11,2017 at Indian Path Medical Center. He served the Lord for 62 years.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years Frances Jean Hawkins. Parents, Vincil and Carnette Hawkins, brother Ulas Hawkins.

He is survived by daughters Patti Bishop of Kingsport, Hope and husband Rufus Rogers of Rogersville and Becky and husband Kenny Hawkins of Kingsport. Sister Jean and husband Jerry Peters of Surgoinsville, half brothers Billy and Bobby Hawkins of Castlewood, VA, Step-Mother Mary Hawkins of Castlewood, VA. Grandchildren Amber and husband Brian Alvis of Rogersville. Courtney and husband Carl Henopp of Kingsport. Jordan and wife Meredith Bishop of Weber City, VA, Caleb Hawkins of Boston, MA. Miriah and Shamira Hawkins of Kingsport. Great-Grandchildren Karah and Lydia Alvis of Rogersville. Riley and Lincoln Henopp of Kingsport and Roark Bishop of Weber City ,VA.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday November 14,2017 at Higher Ground Baptist Church located at 1625 Lynn Garden Drive Kingsport,TN 37665. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Don McCann and Pastor Ronnie Owens.