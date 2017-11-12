KINGSPORT - Elizabeth Ann Phillips, 80, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 11, 2017.

She is the daughter of the late Vonley Clifton Haga and Blanche Hanner Haga. She is also preceded in death by her sisters, Edna Walker and Carolyn Moon; brother, Dale Haga.

She is survived by her son, Derek Phillips; sisters, Daisy McCall, Neila Hawks and Jean Abby; good friend, Karen Hensley and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Wexford House and hospice for their loving care.

There will be no formal services at this time.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.