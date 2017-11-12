PENNINGTON GAP, VA - Clyde Ellis, age 88 of the Hickory Flats community, passed away Saturday, November 11, 2017 at Lee Nursing and Rehab Center in Pennington Gap,VA. Clyde was born in Logan County, West Virginia where he met and married his love, Louise Christian Ellis. They were married 57 years before her passing in 2004. After their retirement Louise and Clyde owned and operated the Dot Grocery for several years. Clyde loved his garden until his health declined and he enjoyed his time planting, picking and canning. Clyde is preceded in death by his parents Rosco Ellis and Maude Ellis Reece, his loving wife Louise Christian Ellis; 2 daughters, Sue Huff and Carol Ehlers. A very special granddaughter, his sweet Angel, Jenifer Wynkoop, 3 sons in- law, Gary Huff, Wayne Ehlers and John (Big John) Woodward, several brothers, sisters and other family members.

He is survived by 3 sons; Bill (Brenda) Ellis of Deale, MD, Jim (Freda) Ellis of Jonesville, VA. Tom (Vicky) Ellis of Knoxville, TN. 3 daughters, Robin (George) Wynkoop, of Sterling, VA, Kim Woodward of Dot, VA and Pamela Muellar of Orlando, FL. He is also survived by a brother Willis Reece of Cleveland, Ohio, sisters, Faye Pack, of Leesburg, FL, Thelma Peedin of Wilson, NC, Brenda Ramsey of Cleveland, Ohio. 15 grandchildren 2 step granddaughters, 23 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

Family will receive friends on Monday, November 13, 2017 at Sturgill Funeral Home in Pennington Gap from 6 until 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted at 8:00 p.m. with Tom Williams officiating. Interment will be on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in Lee Memorial Gardens in Woodway, VA. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Those planning to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 to go in procession to the cemetery. To sign guest book visit www.sturgillfuneralhome.com. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.