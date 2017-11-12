Barbara Hawkins Jones

Barbara was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister with a special smile for all. She attended Fellowship Chapel Church in Bristol, VA. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Frances and Alvin Goodwin, and her father, Lawrence Hawkins; sister, Janice Shaffer; and special nephew, Chris McCracken.

Barbara is survived by her devoted husband of 46 years, Ralph D. Jones; daughter, Julie Jones; grandchildren, Haylee Goins, Maggie Duncan, Jacob Duncan, and Sophia Duncan; sisters, Edna Atler and husband Jerry, Margaret Ann Saddler and husband Delmer, Connie Stout, Sandra Baun and husband Glenn, Robin Feathers and husband Jeff, special cousin/sister, Penny Wyatt; brothers, Ronald Goodwin and wife Cindy, Terry Goodwin and wife Cindy, Rev. Don Hawkins and wife Kathy; Dennis Goodwin and wife Sheri; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at Fellowship Chapel Church with Pastor Scott Price officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5 until 6:45 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 in Eastern Heights Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thanks to her friend and great doctor, Jamal Maatouk and her awesome staff at Wellmont Cancer Institute in Johnson City, Tenn. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fellowship Chapel Church, 201 Crockett Street, Bristol, VA 24201.

