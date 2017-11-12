HILTONS, VA - Anna Hickam, age 87 of Hiltons, VA, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 11, 2017, at Nova Health and Rehab.

She was born in Hiltons, VA, on March 1, 1930, and was the daughter of the late Garnett Lee and Allie Hobbs Myers. Anna was preceded in death by her husband Charles H. Hickam and a son Benny Hickam. She attended Hiltons Baptist Church and in later years attended Darthula Baptist Church. She loved her family, flowers, and sewing.

She is survived by 2 sons, Kenneth Robert Hickam and Stan Hickam, wife Lennea; grandchildren Adam Hickam, Jennifer Hickam and Mariah Cole; great grandchildren, Richard Hickam, Connor Fitzmaurice, Mason Cole and Mia Cole. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Monday, November 13, 2017, from 6 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Rev. Paul Blessing and Dr. Bruce Montgomery officiating. Graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 14, 2017, at 2 PM in the Holston View Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:15 PM to follow in procession. Pallbearers are family and friends.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to Sandra Green and staff of Nova Health and Rehab.

Online condolences may be made to the Hickam family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com

Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Anna Hickam.