SURGOINSVILLE - Alice “Marie” Johnson 85, of Surgoinsville went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at her residence.

Marie loved spending time outdoors working on the farm with her late husband Drew Johnson. She also enjoyed gardening and canning. Marie was a loving mother and enjoyed taking care of her family.

In addition to her husband she is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Unive Dickerson; sister, Verona Dickerson; two grandchildren, Billy Jaron Case and Matthew Crowder.

Survivors include her daughters, Sharon Case and husband Billy Jack, Gretchen J. Crowder, Karen J. Laboyteaux and husband Michael; son, Darwin Johnson; grandchildren, Nikki Arnold and husband Shawn, Jessie Napoli , Amber Hatley and husband Curtis, Dustin Hunter Johnson, William Brandon Bass, Haley Drew Bass; great-grandchildren, Brett Arnold, Courtney, Caden, and Cailsey Hatley, Maria and Paul Napoli; along with a host of family and friends.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2:30pm on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Pastor Jerry Anderson, officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:20pm.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is serving the Johnson family.