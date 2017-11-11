William Howard Wilson

He was a son of Hobert and Edna May Petitt Wilson, born in Esserville, VA. William was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in both World War II and the Korean War. He was a former POW and was wounded in action during the war, thus being a member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. Following his military service, Mr. Wilson was a UMWA coal miner, working until his retirement for Westmoreland Coal Company.

Surviving are his wife, Josephine Morgan Wilson, his children: Lanny H. Wilson, Larry Wayne Wilson, and Tandy Renee Wilson; his seven grandchildren: Kimberly Sue Crowson, Eric William Wilson, Brian Wayne Wilson, Miranda Renee Kilgore, Derrick Seth Kilgore, Cody Wilson LaMountain, and Cheyenne Autumn Baker; his eight great grandchildren: Christopher Crowson, Ciera Wilson, Connor Wilson, Devin Wilson, Alexandra Riley Wilson, Kayley Grace Kilgore, Greyson Seth Kilgore, and Lauren Kilgore.

Graveside services with military honors will be at 2 PM Monday, November 13 at the Riverside Cemetery in East Stone Gap, VA. The Virginia National Guard Honors Team and veterans’ associations will provide honors, Eric Wilson will officiate the service. Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton, VA is serving the Wilson family.