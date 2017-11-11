WISE, VA - Pamela Jessee Baker, 52, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 10, 2017 at the Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tennessee with her loving family by her side.

She was a member of the Beverly Hills Assembly of God, was a deputy court clerk for the Wise County Juvenile Court and was a former employee of several doctor offices in Wise and Norton.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Ellen Scott Jessee.

Surviving are her daughter, Amber Baker Hughes and husband Christopher of Odessa, TX; grandson, Jackson Jessee Hughes; special fur baby, Bella; father, Billy Jessee of Wise; brother, David Jessee of Wise; sister, Donna Jessee Morton and husband Joe of Wise; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Pamela Jessee Baker will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Sunday, November 12, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Brother Mitch Elliott and Pastor Greg Bowman officiating. Family will receive friends from 4:00 P.M. till time of services at 7:00 P.M. Sunday, November 12, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Graveside committal services and burial will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, November 13, 2017 in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, VA. Family and friends will meet at 12:15 P.M. Monday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Southwest Virginia Cancer Center, 671 Highway 58 East, Norton, VA 24273. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Rd SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.