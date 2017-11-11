CHURCH HILL - Karen Frances Dalton, 61, went home to be with the Lord early Friday morning (November 10, 2017) at her home following a brief illness.

She was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County. Karen loved quilting working with her flowers. She truly loved Bradshaw’s Chapel Church and her church family.

Mrs. Dalton was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Dalton; her parents, Madison and Bobbie Manis; a sister, Shirley Ward. Karen Dalton is survived by her sisters, Janet Matthews and husband, Jerry, Debbie Housewright and husband, Gary; brothers, Wayne Manis, Larry Manis and his wife, Louise, Randy Manis and wife, Debbie; special friends, Judy and Gabby Wilmoth, Faye and Bill Housewright; several nieces and nephews along with her beloved cat, “Blossom”.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday (November 12, 2017) at her church, Bradshaw Chapel Church from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. or friends may also call anytime at her residence.

A funeral service will be conducted on Sunday (November 12, 2017) at 11 a.m. at the church with Brother Ed McLain, officiating.

A graveside service will follow the funeral at Bradshaw Chapel Church Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

You can send an online condolence to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is serving the Dalton family.