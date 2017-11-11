KINGSPORT - Jackie Belle Simpson, 72, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Wednesday, November 8, 2017. She was born August 30th, 1945, the daughter of the late George Jackson Leamon and Nora Ruth Allen.

She is also preceded in the death by her brothers, Kenneth Leamon and W.B. Junior Davis.

She was full of joy and laughter. She never met a stranger and was always the life of the party. She loved her family and loved life. She was loved by all who knew her and will be missed dearly.

She is survived by her children, Davy Keith Overbey and wife Stacey, Pamela Kay Troxel and husband Tony and Patty Khristina Overbey; 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; brothers, Jimmy Leamon and wife Mary and Charles Leamon and wife Betty; sister-in-law Virginia Leamon.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday November 14, 2017 at Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.