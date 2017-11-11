KINGSPORT - Hugh Kyle Hurd 58, of Kingsport passed away on Thursday, November 9, 2017.

Hugh served in the National Guard where he was a Specialist E-5. He retired from Eastman Chemical Company after over 35 years. Hugh enjoyed walking on the Greenbelt and his BMW. He attended Calvary Church in Johnson City.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Paralee Hurd; nephew, Eddie Wayne Sizemore.

Survivors include his special friend, Linda Lane; sisters, June Sizemore, Margie Hickman (Lester Albright), Jan Dingus and special brother-in-law Rayford; brothers, Jimmy Hurd, Jerry Hurd (Phyllis), and Al Hurd (Ann); along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 11am to 1pm on Monday, November 13, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Andy Sensabaugh and Pastor Jerry Ramsey officiating. Music will be provided by the Hurd family.

A graveside service will follow at Holston View Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

To send a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.scottcounty funeralhome.com.

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Hurd family.