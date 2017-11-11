CHURCH HILL - George Riley Newsome, 76, of Church Hill, passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at his residence.

He was a native of Belo, West, Va. And son of the late Jesse Lee and Thursa Ooten Newsome.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his sisters, and brothers.

He proudly served his county in the U.S. Navy.

Those family members left to cherish George’s memory include his children: Duke Newsome and his wife Robin, of Inez, KY, Jeff Newsome and his wife Lisa Smelcer, Sevierville, TN, Todd Newsome and his wife Marlene, Gina Stewart and her husband Calvin Suttles, and Thursa Adams, all of Kingsport, TN; grandchildren: Ashley, Amber, Katelyn, Boo, and Storm Newsome, Megan and Skylar Stewart, and Haylee Suttles; great-grandchildren, Masen and Holden, sister, Pauline Shepherd, the mother of his children, Delores Newsome, of Kingsport, TN, several nieces and nephews.

The family will honor George’s Life at a Graveside Service on Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 2:00 pm at Belo Cemetery in Myrtle, West Virginia.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com .