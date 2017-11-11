BIG STONE GAP/FORT BLACKMORE, VA - Faith Aurelia Cox, age 86, went to be with the Lord, November 10, 2017. She was born August 19, 1931 in Fort Blackmore, VA to the late Lucian and Ina Addington Cox.

She graduated from Dungannon High School, Radford University with a B.A. degree and Appalachian State University with a Master of Art Degree. Ms. Cox retired from Wise County Public Schools after 40 plus years of service.

As a devoted educator and guidance counselor, her greatest joy and pleasure in life was instilling values in the lives of the young men and women who crossed her path. All who knew her will remember her tremendous memory and commitment to education. Faith was a member of the International Society for Women Educators, Delta Kappa Gamma for 50 years.

Her hobbies were photography and traveling. Traveling experiences included many states, Europe, South America and many trips to New York City and Washington D.C. with students from Powell Valley High School.

Faith was a member of the Fort Blackmore United Methodist Church, where she taught the Adult Sunday School Class and served as the piano player. She was active in the Trinity United Methodist Women’s Circle of Big Stone Gap.

In addition to her parents, Faith was preceded in death by a special niece, Rebecca Lee Cox.

Survivors include her brother, James Cox and his wife Beatrice Hillman Cox, niece, Susan Cox Stouffer and husband, Scott Stouffer, and their sons, Josiah and Micah Stouffer of Beavercreek, Ohio, along with cousins, friends, and former students.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on November 13, 2017 at Fort Blackmore United Methodist Church, 14380 Clinch River Highway, Fort Blackmore, VA. A celebration of Faith’s life will follow at 1:00 pm with Rev. Jackie McGowan officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Fort Blackmore United Methodist Church, 11419 Veteran’s Memorial Highway, Fort Blackmore, VA 24250 or to Faith A. Cox Scholarship Fund, c/o Brandi McAfee, 3441 Mountain Empire Road, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219.

Faith had spent the last seven years at Heritage Hall in Big Stone Gap, VA. While there she became a friend, listener, and advisor to many staff members. They were her adopted family and she loved each one. The family extends their sincere gratitude to the dedicated staff at Heritage Hall, Big Stone Gap, VA.

Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Faith Cox.