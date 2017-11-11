COLUMBIA, SC – Andrew J. Peacock, Jr., 92, died on Thursday, November 9, 2017. He was a son of the late Andrew Jackson Peacock, Sr. and Sara Dannelly Peacock.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 13, at Kathwood Baptist Church, with Reverend Beth McConnell officiating.

Andy was born in Dothan, Al. on November 13, 1924. He attended public schools in Dothan, Al, where he graduated from high school in 1941. He attended Auburn University (API) for two years before his appointment to the Naval Academy where he graduated with the Class of 1947. He resigned his commission in 1949 to return to Auburn where he earned a BS in Chemical Engineering. Upon graduation, he went to work for Eastman Kodak in Kingsport, TN. He transferred to Carolina Eastman in Columbia, SC as Asst. Plant Manager in April 1969. He retired from Eastman Kodak as a General Superintendent on July 1, 1986.

Andy was called back to active duty in August 1951 for the Korean Conflict. He served as First Lieutenant and as Commanding Officer on the Swallow. He received the Bronze Star with combat designators for operations as Commanding Officer.

He married Ann Fulton of Cochran, Ga in August 1951.

Andy is survived by three daughters, Drea (Mark) Bender, Carol (Mike) Braddock and Sara Peacock, all of Columbia; grandsons, Christopher (Miranda) Bender of Columbia and Scott Bender of Old Greenwich, Conn., and a granddaughter, Katie (Matt) Braddock Rabon of Columbia; and four great-grandchildren, Austen, Ian, Catherine and Gracie, who sorely miss their "Da Dah." In addition to his parents, his beloved wife, Frances Ann Fulton Peacock and his grandson, Michael, predeceased him.

Memorials may be made to Kathwood Baptist Church, 4900 Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC 29206, Lutheran Homes of SC, 1505 Blanding Street, Columbia, SC 29201 or a charity of one’s choice.

