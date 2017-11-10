Sylvia Mitchell

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, November 10, 2017, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville and anytime at the home of her niece, Bonnie Lynn Begley. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Glen Bradley and Rev. Rex Cole officiating. Graveside services will be held 11:00 am Saturday, November 11, 2017, at Mitchell Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com .