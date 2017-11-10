ROGERSVILLE - Sherman S. Sensabaugh, age 69 years, of Rogersville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 5, 2017, at the James H. Quillen V.A. Medical Center, Mountain Home, TN.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 11, 2017, from 12:00 pm till 1:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The funeral ceremony will follow at 1:00 pm with Rev. Roy Charles officiating. Burial will follow on Saturday at Manuel Cemetery with military funeral honors provided by the Tennessee Army National Guard and the Hawkins County Color Guard. Online condolences may be sent atwww.christiansells.com.