Shelby Quillen Robinette

She had lived the majority of her life in Kingsport. Mrs. Robinette was a very active member of Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church for over 50 years where she taught Sunday School. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who loved to read the bible. Shelby was preceded in death by her parents, Lydel and Melissa Quillen; brothers, Jim Quillen, Richard Quillen, and Sam Quillen; sisters, Millie Marcum, Maggie Forkum; Calla Mae Stanley;, Ethel Russell, Bonnie Reece, and Shirley Cradic. Shelby Robinette is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Don G. Robinette, Sr.; daughters, Donna Jackson and husband, Allan, Ola Jean Tipton and husband, Chris; a son, Don Robinette, Jr.; grandchildren, Dustin Chase Burleson, Olivia Tipton, Emily Tipton, and Alexis Jackson; great grandchildren, Maria, Kate, Adella, Matthew, and Clayton; her sister, Kay Short and husband, Gary along with several close family members and dear friends.

A visitation will be held on Saturday (November 11, 2017) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport. A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday (November 11, 2017) at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Earl Miller, officiating. Music will be provided by Darlinda Lawson and Janice Gaither. A graveside service will take place on Sunday (November 12, 2017) at 2 p.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park with family and friends serving as pallbearers. You can send an online condolence to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Robinette family.