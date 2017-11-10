Shelby Quillen Robinette
KINGSPORT- Shelby Quillen Robinette, 79, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at her residence.
She had lived the majority of her life in Kingsport. Mrs. Robinette was a very active member of Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church for over 50 years where she taught Sunday School. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who loved to read the bible. Shelby was preceded in death by her parents, Lydel and Melissa Quillen; brothers, Jim Quillen, Richard Quillen, and Sam Quillen; sisters, Millie Marcum, Maggie Forkum; Calla Mae Stanley;, Ethel Russell, Bonnie Reece, and Shirley Cradic. Shelby Robinette is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Don G. Robinette, Sr.; daughters, Donna Jackson and husband, Allan, Ola Jean Tipton and husband, Chris; a son, Don Robinette, Jr.; grandchildren, Dustin Chase Burleson, Olivia Tipton, Emily Tipton, and Alexis Jackson; great grandchildren, Maria, Kate, Adella, Matthew, and Clayton; her sister, Kay Short and husband, Gary along with several close family members and dear friends.
A visitation will be held on Saturday (November 11, 2017) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport. A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday (November 11, 2017) at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Earl Miller, officiating. Music will be provided by Darlinda Lawson and Janice Gaither. A graveside service will take place on Sunday (November 12, 2017) at 2 p.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park with family and friends serving as pallbearers. You can send an online condolence to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Robinette family.