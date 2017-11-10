GATE CITY, VA - Edward “Bunny” Frasier, 69, Gate City, VA passed away, Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at home, surrounded by his family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday, November 10, 2017 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Danny Sykes and Deacon Scotty Perry officiating. Chris Holder and Journey Home will provide the music.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 11, 2017 at the Frasier Cemetery in the Midway Community on Turkey Ridge Road, Gate City, VA. Blake Frasier, Aaron Quillin, Bob Frasier, Mark Frasier, Jacob Elkins, Casey Gibson, Blake Dingus, Tyler Brandon, Hunter Talbot, and Michael Jennings will serve as pallbearers. Charles McDavid, Jessee Egan, Gary Elliott, and Bill Lane will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m., Saturday for the graveside service.

The family would like to thank Avery Home Health and Caris Home Health Services for their compassionate care of Ed.

An online guest register is available for the Frasier family at www.gatecityfunerals.com .

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Edward D. “Bunny” Frasier.