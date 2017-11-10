KINGSPORT- Edmund "Rookie" McCracken, 58, After a lengthy battle with ALS and cancer, Rookie went to be with the Lord on November 8th, 2017.

Rookie is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 34 years, Cathy McCracken; son Nathan McCracken and his wife Valerie, daughter Rachel McCracken, mother Louise McCracken, sister Marcella McCracken, grandchildren Samantha, Jackson, and Kaylynne, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Earnest McCracken. Rookie was a wonderful son, husband, father, grandfather and loyal friend that was cherished and loved by many. He was proud veteran of the US Navy and had a strong passion for riding motorcycles.

Services will be held Monday, November 13th at 2:00pm at the Community United Methodist Church in Kingsport, TN.