KINGSPORT - Edith Short Byrd 93, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 6, 2017 at Holston Valley Medical Center.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11am on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at Oak Hill Memorial Park, Kingsport. Her grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Sheila and Eva. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 am to go in procession.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Pastors Mike Malone and Jerry Musick for their visits.

