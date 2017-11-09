ROGERSVILLE - Sylvia Mitchell, born June 29, 1939, age 78, of Rogersville, passed away in her heavenly Father’s loving arms on Wednesday, November 8, 2017.

She was a member of Maple Hill Missionary Baptist Church. She was a loving sister, aunt and friend to all that met her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene (Tobe) Mitchell; an infant son, Curtis Gene Mitchell; parents, Austin and Bonnie Bradley; one brother, Marlin Bradley.

She leaves to mourn one sister, Carolyn Davis; two brothers, Harlis (Faye) Bradley and Donnie (Nila) Bradley; sister-in-law, Linda Bradley, all of Rogersville; several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Special thank you to niece and caregiver Bonnie Lynn Begley.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, November 10, 2017, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville and anytime at the home of her niece, Bonnie Lynn Begley. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Glen Bradley and Rev. Rex Cole officiating. Graveside services will be held 11:00 am Saturday, November 11, 2017, at Mitchell Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com .