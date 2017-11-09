ROGERSVILLE - Sherman S. Sensabaugh, age 69 years, of Rogersville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 5, 2017, at the James H. Quillen V.A. Medical Center, Mountain Home, TN.

He was a member of Guntown Christian Church. Sherman retired from the US Army Airborne Infantry after 24 years of service throughout Europe, Louisiana and California. He also retired from AFG after 13 years of service.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Louise and Samuel Sensabaugh; grandparents, Ella and Jess Manuel and Cora and Sam Sensabaugh; brother, Mike Sensabaugh; and granddaughter, Bree.

Sherman is survived by his loving wife, Mettie Sensabaugh; son, Tony Sensabaugh; daughter, Latonya Cozart; grandchildren, Anthony II, Demarcus, Jerris, Jayde, Sydney and Trey; great grandchildren, Angel, Anthony III, Mia, Arynna; brothers, Samuel and Rob; sisters, Deloris, Dena (Jeff) and Reginia; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and numerous cousins.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 11, 2017, from 12:00 pm till 1:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The funeral ceremony will follow at 1:00 pm with Rev. Roy Charles officiating. Burial will follow on Saturday at Manuel Cemetery with military funeral honors provided by the Tennessee Army National Guard and the Hawkins County Color Guard. Online condolences may be sent atwww.christiansells.com.