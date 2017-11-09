GRAY – Paula Douglas 56, passed away Monday, November 7, 2017 at her home. Paula attended Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church. She was born in Kingsport, raised in Fall Branch and a resident of Gray for 30 years.

Paula is preceded in death by her parents: Alfred and Erma Burke, Husband: Wendell Douglas, Sister: Judy Howell and infant son: Aaron Douglas

She is survived by her daughter of the home: Wendy Douglas, brothers: Ronnie Burke (Val) of Kingsport, Jackie Burke (Joan) of Gray, Jeff Burke (Lisa) of Fall Branch and Randy Burke (Stacy) of Fall Branch, Special Nanners: Erika, Carlie, Cameron, Dauson, Carrie, Ben, Chloe, Lucas, Kahryssa & Alec, several nieces and nephews as well as her faithful companions: Emma & Mickey

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 11, 2017 from 5:00pm until 7:00 pm in the chapel of East Tennessee Funeral Home, Blountville, TN. service to follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Robert Fultz officiating.

A committal service will be on Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 2:00 pm in the Garden of Masonic at East Tennessee Cemetery.

East Tennessee Funeral Home is honored to serve The Douglas Family.