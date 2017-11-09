GRAY - Paul H. Pritchard 75, of Gray passed away Wednesday November 8th . Born on December 12, 1941 Paul graduated from Unaka High School.

He proudly served his country in Desert Storm with the 776th Maintenance Company of Elizabethton TN. and retired after 27 years of service in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Omer and Alice Pritchard; brothers Danny and Landon; sister Linda.

Paul is survived by his wife of 40 years Jean Pritchard and his loving extended family, his children, Vicki, Wayne, Melissa and Tammy, sisters Charlotte and Faye.

Paul will be deeply missed by all who knew him including his church family.

Military graveside rites will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Mountain Home National Cemetery.

Rev. Travis Shaffer, Rev Don Meade and Rev. Russell Ferguson officiating.

Gary Funeral Home is proud to serve the Pritchard Family. www.grayfuneralhome.net