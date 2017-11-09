MURFREESBORO - Patsy Marilyn Peyton, age 62 of Murfreesboro, passed away on Tuesday, November 7, 2017.

She was a native of Church Hill, TN and daughter of the late Layle and Myrtle Skelton Arnold.

Graveside service 1:00pm Friday, November 10, 2017 (est) at Church Hill Memory Gardens, Church Hill, TN.

She is survived by her husband, Marvin Peyton, daughter, Beth Peyton, siblings, Jimmy Arnold and Elaine Simpson.

Mrs. Peyton received her Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing and was a Registered Nurse working in Oncology.

Visitation will be from 4:00 until 7:00pm Thursday, November 9. 2017 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151. www.woodfinchapel.com