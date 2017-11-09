ROGERSVILLE - Carolyn Hurley Greene, 70 of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 6, 2017 at Church Hill HealthCare following several years of declining health.

The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. Saturday, November 11, 2017 at Duck Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 1987 Duck Creek Road, Sneedville, Tn

A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Pastor Kester Bunch and Pastor Allen Lamb officiating. Burial will follow at Seal Cemetery in Sneedville. Pallbearers will be Wes Debord, Tracy Mullins, Jeremy Odom, Daniel Odom, Gene Ailshie, Heath Seal and Dusty Hilton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to WSDC Radio Station, 1987 Duck Creek Road, Sneedville, TN 37869.

