DANVILLE, VA - Billy Ray Scott, 86, formerly of Danville, VA went home to be with his Lord on November 7, 2017 at Liberty Ridge Health and Rehab in Lynchburg, VA.

Mr. Scott was born on October 22, 1931 in Blackwater, VA, son of the late Charles E. Scott and the late Rena Johnson Scott. Mr. Scott lived in Danville most of his life. He worked twenty years at Dan River Mills then retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. He was a member of Brush Arbor Baptist Church where he had served as Deacon and a past Trustee. He was a member of the Piedmont Mall Walkers Club while he lived in Danville. A man of few words, He demonstrated his faith through his positive attitude, smile, and loving interaction with others. He worked hard., gave his very best and expected a job well done

On September 22, 1951, he married his sweetheart, Manie Tomlinson Scott, who passed away on September 2, 2017. They were blessed to remain together for 66 years fullling their lifelong wish to never be apart. Bill remained on this Earth just over two months after Manie's passing. They are rejoicing together now In their Heavenly home.

Survivors include daughters, Sharon S. Reaves and husband Don of Blairs, VA, Joyce S. Snead and husband Carl of Blairs, VA, Debra S. Morris of Rustburg, VA and Donna S. Sewell and husband Rick of Rustburg, VA; grandchildren, Scott Christopher Reaves and wife Jenny, Justin Matthew High, Lindsey Caitlin Morris and Emily Faith Morris; great grandchildren, Madison Leigh Reaves, Harper Allyn Reaves, and Erin Bailey Reaves. Sisters, Betty Jo Lawson, Virginia S. Berry, Ruth S. Powers, Ann S. Greer, Sue S. Legg, Beatrice S. Carter, and Brenda G. Scott; and a brother, Loyde C. Scott.

In addition to his wife a brother, Leroy Scott, and grandchildren, Joshua Vincent High and Jacob Tyler High, predeceased Mr. Scott.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with the Reverend Rick Sewell officiating. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Centra Hospice; 2097 Langhorne Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501.

