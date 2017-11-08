BLACKWATER, VA - Worley “Dan” Gilliam, 79, of the Fairview Community in Blackwater, VA, passed away on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at Holston Valley Medical Center.

A native of Blackwater, he was born March 29, 1938 to the late Marty and Sudie Barnette Gilliam. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Tom, Elmer Ray and Jim Gilliam; and two sisters, Margaret Lane and Ethel Faye Gilliam.

Dan is survived by his wife of nearly 57 years, Nellie Ruth Wallen Gilliam; two daughters, Minnie Harvey, of Sneedville, TN and Lisa Gilliam of Duffield, VA; two sons, Fred Gilliam and wife Lucy, of Blackwater, and Sam Gilliam and wife Jessica, of Church Hill, TN; three sisters, Lucille Gilliam of Blackwater, Mae Moore of Church Hill, and Willie Ruth Cox of Duffield; seven grandchildren, Samantha, Steve, Christen, William, Alexis, Jaden and Haley; one great-grandson, Jase; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 10, at Robinette Funeral Home in Blackwater. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 11, in the funeral home chapel with Elder Harmon Willis and Evangelist Kenneth Neeley officiating. Graveside services will follow in the Gilliam Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Blackwater is serving the Gilliam family.