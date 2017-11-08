DUFFIELD, VA - Violet Rose Bowen, 71, Duffield, VA was taken by God’s hand and led Home, Monday. November 6, 2017.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, November 9, 2017 at the Gate City Funeral Home and other times at the residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Joe Roberts officiating. Chris Holder and Journey Home will provide the music.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 10, 2017 at the Bowen Cemetery on Cliff Mountain. Michael Gibson, James Jones, Austin Bowen, Darrell Bowen, Edward Bowen, Joe Smith, Hunter Bishop, and Bobby Calton will serve as pallbearers. Denver Bowen, Vincent Mullins, Harold Dillion, Lester Bowen, and Dennis Ratliff will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1:15 p.m., Friday to go in procession to the graveside service.

An online guest register is available for the Bowen family at www.gatecityfuneals.com.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Violet Rose Bowen.