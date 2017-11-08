Randy Zale Wyatt

He was born on August 26, 1949, in Hartford City, Indiana, to Wanda June Nix and Wayne Wilford Wyatt. Randy graduated from Hartford City High School in Hartford City, IN. Class of 1968. He was an officer of the Blackford County Sheriff's Department in Indiana as well as the Lakeland Police Department in Florida. He worked for the Kingsport Times News from 1980 to Nov. 2012.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Wanda June Nix Wyatt and father, Wayne Wilford Wyatt, both of Hartford City, IN; brothers, Larry Dean Wyatt and Roger Wayne Wyatt of Indiana; and a daughter, Jody Johnson of Kingsport.

Randy is survived by his wife, Robin Kim Wyatt; several children including his daughter, Wendy Wyatt Burkett and husband Tony of Oregon; son, Frank "Bubba" Hayes and wife Kristie of VA; daughter, Heather Wyatt; son, Randy Ben Wyatt of Kingsport; son, Michael Wayne Wyatt and wife Brittany of Kingsport; son, Kasey Coleman Wyatt and wife Jessica of Kingsport; daughter, Elizabeth Rose Wyatt and fiancee Taylor of Kingsport; and son, Jonah Ryan Onkotz and fiancee Abby of Kingsport. He is also survived by two sisters; Nita and Carolyn Wyatt of IN; several special grandchildren; nieces and nephews; as well as a host of close friends and his beloved Pops Francisco.

Randy loved to play golf and enjoyed watching sports with his son's. He also enjoyed volunteering his time to coach several local parks and rec teams over the years. Randy was a very loving father and husband. He cared deeply about his family and dedicated his life to them. Randy will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time. No graveside services will be held. A Celebration of life memorial will be held in the coming days by the family. For more information on the memorial please send email to Jmichaelw2008@hotmail.com

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.