NORTON, VA - Patricia Ann Collins, 68, died Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Danny C. Collins in 2012.

Surviving are her children: Danny P. (Jennifer) Collins, Matthew G. (Wanda) Collins, Michael O. Collins, and Amanda (Ronnie Gardner) Gibson; 10 grandchildren, three great grandchildren, her brother, Tony Ballistreri, and her sister, Glennette Orender.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Thursday at the Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. A funeral service will be at 7 PM in the funeral home chapel. Family and friends will gather between 1 PM and 1:30 PM Friday at the funeral home from where they will travel in procession to the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens for burial.