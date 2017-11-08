Junior A. Stacey

He was born in Clinchport, VA on December 26, 1936, and was the son of the late Will Arch and Dalla Vinnia Frazier Stacey. Other than his parents Junior was also preceded in death by his wife, Sue Stacey and a grandson, Jonathan Jarvis. He retired from Kingsport Press as a press operator and was a member of Rye Cove United Methodist Church.

Mr. Stacey is survived by his daughters, Wanda Bowen (Ronnie), Linda Hall, and Amy Hoilman (Allen); sons, Lynn Dockery (Valerie), Roger Stacy (Arlene) and Jerry Stacey (Angie); , 10 grandchildren and several great grandchildren; a brother Fred Stacey. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Thursday, November 9, 2017 from 5 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA and anytime at the residence of his daughter and son-in-law Wanda and Ronnie Bowen. Funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Rev. Jackie Frazier and Pastor Raye Dockery officiating. Music will be provided by Eddie Roberts. Graveside service will be held Friday, November 10, 2017 at 11 AM in the Cox Chapel Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM. Pallbearers are grandsons. Honorary pallbearers are granddaughters.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to his nurse Ellie Castle and the Wellmont nurses on 4th and 5th floors.

