KINGSPORT - Janet Ford, 74, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Monday morning November 6, 2017 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.

A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Thursday November 9, 2017 at East Lawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Otis Phillips, Gary Buchannon, Andy Wolfe, Billy Dixon, Jimmy Dixon and Stanley Ford. Family and friends who wish to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home to go in procession.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 871 N. Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37909.

