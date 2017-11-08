KINGSPORT - James Earl Marks, age 80, of Kingsport, formerly of Jefferson City and Morristown, went home to be with his Lord and Savior early November 7, 2017, following a brief illness.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William E. Marks, Sr., and Patsy Alice Underwood Marks; brothers William E. Marks, Jr., and Virgil Marks, and sister Margaret Gass.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Margie Helton Marks, daughter Gerri Brockwell and husband Mark, granddaughter Kara Geno, and husband David, and grandson Bryan Brockwell, all of Kingsport, TN. Brother John L. Marks of Morristown, and sisters Dorothy Shaffer of New Market, and Shirley Keith of Morristown, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Marks served his country proudly in the US Army and was stationed in Korea. He also served as a Shriner and Mason for many years. He enjoyed playing golf, playing his guitar, country and bluegrass music, and his grandchildren were his pride and joy. Mr. Marks attended Jefferson County High School and Walters State Community College. He was of the Baptist faith.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. in Jefferson Memorial Gardens, Jefferson City, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at P. O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or online at www.cancer.org.

The Marks family would like to thank the staff of Asbury Place and the nurses and staff members on W3 at Holston Valley Hospital for the kind and compassionate care they provided for Mr. Marks and his family.

Mayes Mortuary, in Morristown, is serving the Marks family.