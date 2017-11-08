KINGSPORT - Edith Short Byrd 93, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 6, 2017 at Holston Valley Medical Center.

She was a very sentimental lady who loved her Lord, her family, her flowers, and gardening. Edith was a member of Hopkins Freewill Baptist Church in Norton, VA and attended Holy Mountain Baptist Church for over 33 years. She worked at Kingsport Press from 1942 to 1945 and at Andrew Jackson Elementary School Cafeteria from 1964 thru 1990. As she often said “I’ve lived my life for my children and taught them the way to the Lord the best I knew how”. I love my children, and all my grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Lester Byrd; parents, Jason Alexander and Ada M. Short; second mother, Ada R. Short; brothers, Curtis and wife Marie, Harold, Leon, and Guy Short; brother-in-law, Kenneth Gilliam; sisters, Opal and C.B. Addison, Audrey and Don Clark; son-in-law, Sam Neeley.

Survivors include her sons, Garry Byrd and wife Beverly, Mike Byrd and wife Ann; daughter, Joyce Neeley; grandchildren, Greg, Michele, Brett, Cameron, Jared, Brad, Pennie, Kim, Melissa, Michael; 24 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren; sister, Ruble Gilliam; sister-in-law, Flossie Short;”Mudders” special family, Jake, Marvin, Sheila , and Eva; along with several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Friday, November 10, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow in the chapel with Pastor Jerry Musick and Pastor Mike Malone officiating. Music will be provided by Kayley, Cody, Lee and Dylan.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11am on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at Oak Hill Memorial Park, Kingsport. Her grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Sheila and Eva. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 am to go in procession.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Pastors Mike Malone and Jerry Musick for their visits.

