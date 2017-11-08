CHURCH HILL - Debra Lynn Kirchner, 55, of Church Hill, TN passed away peacefully on November 7th, 2017.

Born on April 10, 1962, in Pontiac, Michigan, Debra was a loving wife and mother to husband, David Kirchner; sons, Kenneth Kirchner and David Kirchner, Jr.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Green; sister, Robin Bishop and niece, Ashley Bishop.

She is survived by her husband, David; sons, Kenneth and his wife, Brittany and David, Jr. and his wife, Elizabeth; father Maurice Smith and wife Katherine; sisters Jorrina Abbott and husband James, Carman Smith and husband Kevin, and Darlene Kantor; brothers Stephen Smith and wife Michelle; Joseph Green, Jr., and wife Pam, Rob Smith and wife Tina, Michael Smith, Richard Green and wife Dawn, and Peter Kantor; four grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the residence on November 9, 2017 from 5 pm – 7 pm.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.