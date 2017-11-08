Dalton Kelly Hartley, age 69, won his battle with cancer going home to his Lord on Tuesday, November 7, 2017.

Dalton was the seventh of seven sons born on May 30, 1948 in Bluff City, TN to the late David Hamilton “Ham” and Amanda Elizabeth Guinn Hartley.

Dalton was an avid trout fisherman and lover of all things outdoors. His favorite pastime was enjoying his retirement with beloved wife, June, working on his home and fishing. Dalton graduated from Bluff City High School in 1966. He was a 20+ year employee of Burlington Industries in Bristol, TN prior to the closure of the company. Dalton then continued his career becoming a metal machinist for Flour City Metal Architectural and Douglas Dynamics. He retired from Douglas in 2007.

Dalton was preceded in death by three brothers, Dewey, Raymond and Bryce Hartley; and one sister, Barbara Hartley Boling. He also lost a son, Dalton Bryan Health Hartley, first wife, Patricia Sharon Carrier; brothers-in-law, Bobby Morrell and Glenn Morrell; and sisters-in-law, Reva Shaver and Naomi Hartley

Dalton is survived by his beloved wife, June Cassele Morrell Hartley; daughter, Angela Honeycutt and husband Mickey of Kingsport, TN; step daughter, April Rebekah Willis of Bristol, TN; three devoted granddaughters, Halen Elizabeth Farmer, “his most special person”, of Erwin, TN, and Marissa Lynn Honeycutt, and Julia Dalton Honeycutt of Kingsport; brothers, Carl of Bluff City, and Duane and Jerry of Bristol, TN; sisters, Cassie “Bunny” Hicks of Blountville, TN, and Wilma West of Bluff City; and many dear nieces, nephews, and special members of June’s family.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, November 10, 2017 at Shipley Cemetery in Bristol, TN. Honorary pallbearers will be Garry Boling, Mike Combs, Matthew Powers, Hugh Powers, Hugh W. Powers, Chris Powers and Caroline Powers.

The family would like to extend special thanks to family and friends and to the staff of Wellmont Hospice for their care of Dalton.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Hartley and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.