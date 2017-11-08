Clarence E. “Pete” Goad, 71, Blairs Gap Community, traveled the highway home on Monday, November 6, 2017, surrounded by his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Vena Goad, and sister, Bonnie Henry.

Pete is survived by 2 daughters, Anita (Ronnie), and Sandra; 2 sons, Clay (Courtney), and John Curtis (Jessica); 4 grandchildren, Payton, Jermy, Mylinda and Dathon; 2 great-grandchildren, Isaiah and Addalyn; 2 sisters, Nancy (Joseph) Barrett and Darlene Morelock; 3 brothers, Marcel Goad (Patsy), Dewey Goad (Betty), and Herbert Littleton; longtime companion, Brenda Delph; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor James Kramer officiating.

The graveside service will be private. Pallbearers will be Clay Goad, John Curtis Goad, Payton Dingus, Dathon Dingus, Jehovah Barrett and Bruce Hill.

