ROGERSVILLE - Carolyn Hurley Greene, 70 of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 6, 2017 at Church Hill HealthCare following several years of declining health.

Born in Sneedville, she had lived several years in Kingsport before moving to Rogersville. Carolyn enjoyed playing the piano and working in her flowers and garden. She was a Christian.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clure Greene and her father, Calvin Hurley; her step-father, Marshall Hurley.

Carolyn is survived by her mother, Ollie Hurley of Sneedville; sisters, Norma Fraysier (J. C.) of Church Hill, Jo Anne Mayes of Jefferson City and Lisa Seal (Terry) of Church Hill; brother, Terry Hurley (Diana) of Kingsport; several nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and nephews; special friends, Diane and Joel Newberry; many other special friends.

The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. Saturday, November 11, 2017 at Duck Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 1987 Duck Creek Road, Sneedville, Tn

A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Pastor Kester Bunch and Pastor Allen Lamb officiating. Burial will follow at Seal Cemetery in Sneedville. Pallbearers will be Wes Debord, Tracy Mullins, Jeremy Odom, Daniel Odom, Gene Ailshie, Heath Seal and Dusty Hilton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to WSDC Radio Station, 1987 Duck Creek Road, Sneedville, TN 37869.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Greene family.