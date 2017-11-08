FALL BRANCH - Carol Cowden, age 49, of Fall Branch, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at Wellmont Holston Valley Hospital.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport. Friends and family may gather for the service beginning at 1:00 pm.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport is proudly serving the Cowden family.