DUFFIELD, VA - Violet Rose Bowen, 71, Duffield, VA was taken by God’s hand and led Home, Monday. November 6, 2017.

Rose was born in Scott County, Virginia on November 16, 1945, and was the daughter of the Ray Henry and Eva Mae (Seymore) Bowen.

Momma is at peace now with no more pain or suffering. She fought a good fight. She won the race.

She was of the Baptist faith. She brought love and laughter to everyone. She loved to cook and was famous for her chocolate gravy. She will live forever in the hearts of everyone she met.

In addition to her parents, her infant son, Donald Keith Bowen; sisters, Faye Pate, Anna Wade, Ethel Bowen, and Bonnie Ramey; and brother, Lonnie Bowen preceded her in death.

She leaves behind, her grieving and loving husband of 55 years, Donald R. Bowen, Duffield, VA; daughter, Michelle Bishop and husband, Eddie, Duffield, VA; sons, Erick Darrell Bowen and wife, Alisha, Duffield, VA and Edward Bowen and wife, Lisa, Duffield, VA; grandchildren, Austin Bowen and fiancé, Makenzie; Punkin and Michael Gibson, James and Sarah Jones, Hunter and Caden Bishop, and Donavin, Anakin, and Zackery Bowen; great grandchildren, Aliyah and Luke Gibson, Briana and Natalie Jones, and an unborn great grandson, Ace; sisters, Anita Mullins and husband, Vincent, Duffield, VA, Betty Bowen and husband, Denver, Wise, VA and Joyce Bowen, Gate City, VA; brothers, Randy Bowen, Weber City, VA, Sam Bowen and wife, Ann, Knoxville, TN and Ray Henry Bowen, Jr. and wife, Martha, Church Hill, TN; a special sister-in-law, Phyllis Bowen, Duffield, VA; her exceptional caregiver and wonderful friend, Inell Gilliam; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, November 9, 2017 at the Gate City Funeral Home and other times at the residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Joe Roberts officiating. Chris Holder and Journey Home will provide the music.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 10, 2017 at the Bowen Cemetery on Cliff Mountain. Michael Gibson, James Jones, Austin Bowen, Darrell Bowen, Edward Bowen, Joe Smith, Hunter Bishop, and Bobby Calton will serve as pallbearers. Denver Bowen, Vincent Mullins, Harold Dillion, Lester Bowen, and Dennis Ratliff will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1:15 p.m., Friday to go in procession to the graveside service.

The family would like to thank her wonderful nurse and caregiver, Jessica Stacy, Avery Health Care, MEOC and Abingdon Ambulance and Holston Medical Group for their care and support.

An online guest register is available for the Bowen family at www.gatecityfuneals.com.

