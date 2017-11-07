GATE CITY, VA - Marie Wolfe Gamble, 71, of Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 5, 2017, at Nova Healthcare.

She was born May 20, 1946, in Kingsport, to the late, Hiram and Margie Page Wolfe.

Marie was a loving, kind and sweet lady who loved to laugh and always had a smile. She enjoyed gardening and cooking. Marie was a devout Christian who loved to sing. She was a member of Wolfe’s Church in Duffield, VA.

Ms. Gamble had worked for many years in the health care industry and retired as a Nurse’s Aide.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Amy Gamble.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Patrick Gamble; grandchildren, Ashley Bledsoe Wallace and Josh Winston; great- grandchildren, Amy Bledsoe, Neva Wallace and Chance Wallace; sisters, Shirley Bledsoe (Larry), Brenda Hoskins (Phil); brother, Jerry Wolfe (Brenda); special friend, Jimmy Hurd; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 pm Thursday, November 9, 2017, at Wolfe’s Church, 282 Limestone Valley Road, Duffield, VA 24244. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 pm with Pastor Joe Roberts and Evangelist Kenneth Neeley officiating.

A Graveside Service will follow at the Wolfe Family Cemetery, Duffield, VA. Family members will serve as pallbearers.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff of Nova Healthcare, Weber City, VA for their compassionate care of Marie.

