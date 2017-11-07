KINGSPORT - Bobby Larry Smith, 79, of Kingsport, passed away early Sunday morning (November 6, 2017) at his residence following a lengthy illness.

Calling hours will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm on Tuesday (November 7, 2017) at Scott County Funeral Home or friends may also call anytime at the residence.

A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday (November 7, 2017) at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jeremy McMillan, officiating. Music will be provided by Brenda Isaacs.

A graveside service will be conducted on Wednesday (November 8, 2017) at 11 a.m. at Holston View Cemetery with Phillip Smith, Neil Bussell, Greg Smith, Danny Smith, Greg Carter, and Hunter Hart serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Vaughn, Bob Begley, Lewis Willingham, Rev. Homer Roller, and Jerry Weber.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vermont UMC General Fund, 1817 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport, TN 37660.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Smith family.