Keith Dishner

Born in Appalachia, VA, and raised in Duffield, VA, he had resided in Kingsport since 1967. Keith retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 1999 after 32 years of service in the Acid Division. He loved the outdoors, traveling and spending time with family and friends. He especially enjoyed making memories and sharing stories with his grandsons.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Dishner, and brother, Stevie Dishner.

Keith is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Linda Quillen Dishner, of the home; one of his greatest blessings daughter, Robin Dishner Kerkhoff and husband, Dean of Kingsport; his pride and joy, his 2 grandsons, Mason Kerkhoff and Justus Kerkhoff; mother, Mildred Dishner of Duffield, VA; 3 brothers, Jimmy Dishner and wife, Pat of Gate City, VA, Terry Dishner and wife, Teresa of Duffield, VA, and Greg Dishner and wife, Diane of Gray, TN; brothers-in-law, Bob Quillen and wife Myrl; Sam Barker and wife Katie; sister-in-law Anne Barker; aunts, uncles, several nieces, nephews and cousins, and many dear friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The Celebration of Life will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.