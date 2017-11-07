JEFFERSON COUNTY - Eula G. Addington, 95, formally of Kingsport and Hiltons, VA went to be with the Lord on Sunday morning, November 5, 2017 at Jefferson County Nursing Home following a courageous battle with Alzheimer's.

She retired from Parks Belk Department store with over 30 years services. She truly loved her family and lived for them each and every day. She was a member of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Addington; parents, T.E. and Blanche Goodman; sister, Mildred Bragg.

Left here to cherish her memory are a daughter, Linda Crews and husband Larry; three grandchildren, Jim Crews, Shannon Cusick and husband Todd, and Amanda Crews; four great grandsons, Brice Cusick, Ryan Cusick, Trevor Crews, and Corbin Crews.

A gathering of friends will take place from 12 pm to 1 pm on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.

A graveside service will follow at Holston View Cemetery with Rev. Paul Blessing officiating.

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Addington family.