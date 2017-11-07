KINGSPORT - Addie Eileen Peters, 90, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday evening (November 3, 2017) at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday (November 8, 2017) from 12 noon until 2 p.m. at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport. A graveside service will follow the visitation on Wednesday (November 8, 2017) at Oak Hill Cemetery with Pastor Phil Whittemore, officiating. Members of Bloomingdale Baptist Church will serve as pallbearers. Alex Peters, Sean Peters and Rufus Murray will serve as an honorary pallbearers.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Peters family.