CHURCH HILL - William “Danny” Derrick, age 56, of Church Hill, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 3, 2017 at Wellmont Holston Valley Hospital in Kingsport.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at New Testament Church of Jesus Christ in Mt. Carmel. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Paul Necessary, Rev. Ronald Derrick and Rev. Donald Derrick officiating. Burial will follow at Old Kingsport Cemetery.

